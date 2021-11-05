UC San Diego breaks ground on medical campus with outpatient center

The University of California San Diego broke ground on a 10-acre medical campus that will feature an outpatient pavilion, the school said Nov. 4.

The development's 250,000-square-foot outpatient pavilion will include surgery operating rooms, gastroenterology procedure rooms, advanced imaging, infusion and radiation oncology. It will also house specialty programs such as oncology, neurosurgery and orthopedics.

Construction of the outpatient center is part of the $2.5 billion to $3 billion development's first phase, and is expected to open 2025.

