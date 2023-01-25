ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

6 pediatric ASC, GI updates in 60 days

From a pediatric accreditation to a new anesthesiology division, here are six pediatric updates Becker's has reported on since Dec. 12. 

1. Fairlawn, N.J.-based Abra Health's Children's Ambulatory Surgery Center was recognized by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

2. Phoenix Children's launched a division of anesthesiology. 

3. Omaha-based Children's Hospital and Medical Center is set to begin construction on a pediatric outpatient center. 

4. Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital in Springdale expanded its pediatric gastroenterology team. 

5. Cleveland-based UH Rainbow Babies and Children's became the first pediatric facility in the Midwest to complete an awake pediatric endoscopy. 

6. A recent study found that 33 percent of pediatric gastroenterologists feel burnt out. 

