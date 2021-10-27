6 HCA Healthcare moves this year

Six updates for Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare:

  1. HCA Healthcare acquired Anchorage-based Alaska Surgery Center.
  2. HCA Healthcare partnered with 50 physicians to acquire Provo-based Central Utah Surgical Center.
  3. In January, HCA Healthcare partnered with A Plus International to produce surgical and procedure masks in the U.S.
  4. Jane Englebright, PhD, HCA Healthcare's senior vice president and chief nurse executive, announced she would retire at the end of the year after 30 years with the company.
  5. HCA Healthcare TriStar Division built a 19,500-square-foot ASC in Brentwood, Tenn.
  6. In April, HCA Healthcare broke ground on a 19,000-square-foot ASC in Willis, Texas.

