6 HCA Healthcare moves this year

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Six updates for Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare:
- HCA Healthcare acquired Anchorage-based Alaska Surgery Center.
- HCA Healthcare partnered with 50 physicians to acquire Provo-based Central Utah Surgical Center.
- In January, HCA Healthcare partnered with A Plus International to produce surgical and procedure masks in the U.S.
- Jane Englebright, PhD, HCA Healthcare's senior vice president and chief nurse executive, announced she would retire at the end of the year after 30 years with the company.
- HCA Healthcare TriStar Division built a 19,500-square-foot ASC in Brentwood, Tenn.
- In April, HCA Healthcare broke ground on a 19,000-square-foot ASC in Willis, Texas.