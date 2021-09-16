HCA Healthcare chief nurse executive to retire after 30 years

Jane Englebright, PhD, will retire as senior vice president and chief nurse executive of HCA Healthcare at the end of the year after nearly 30 years with the organization.

On Dec. 1, Dr. Sammie Mosier, who holds a doctorate in healthcare administration, is vice president and chief nurse executive of HCA Healthcare's National Group, and will succeed Dr. Englebright.

Dr. Mosier has worked with the Nashville, Tenn.-based healthcare company for 25 years. In her new role, Ms. Mosier will be responsible for advancing nursing practice among HCA Healthcare's 90,000-plus nurses working in its hospitals, ASCs and other care sites.

"Throughout her career, [Dr. Mosier] has demonstrated a strong focus on advocating for nurses, driving clinical excellence and colleague engagement and supporting the professional development of leaders at every level," HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen said in a Sept. 15 news release. "[Dr. Mosier's] deep understanding of our organization and insights into the needs of our nurses will help ensure nursing remains a differentiator for HCA Healthcare."

Dr. Mosier's achievements include developing both HCA Healthcare's unit of distinction and nursing recognition programs and overseeing the execution of its evidence-based clinical software that streamlines the nursing documentation process.

In addition to her doctorate in healthcare administration, she holds a master's degree in management and leadership and a bachelor's degree in nursing.