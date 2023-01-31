ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

50 stats on ASC labor costs 

Patsy Newitt -  

Here are 50 key stats on ASC labor costs from VMG Health's 2022 "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study":

Employee salaries and wages

  • Mean: $2.2 million
  • 25th percentile: $1.3 million
  • Median: $2 million
  • 75th percentile: $2.7 million
  • 90th percentile: $3.7 million

Employee salaries and wages-percent of net operating revenue

  • Mean: 21.3 percent
  • 25th percentile: 16.9 percent
  • Median: 21.3 percent
  • 75th percentile: 25.3 percent
  • 90th percentile: 29 percent

Median ASC payments for employee salaries and wages by region

  • All facilities: $1.9 million
  • Atlantic: $1.7 million
  • Midwest: $1.8 million
  • Mountain: $2 million
  • Northeast: $1.7 million
  • Pacific: $1.9 million
  • South: $2.2 million

ASC total staffing hours per case by region

  • Northeast: 14.2
  • Midwest: 13.7
  • Pacific: 13.6
  • Mountain: 13.5
  • Atlantic: 13.3
  • South: 13.1

Median number of full-time equivalent administrative staff at ASCs by region

  • Atlantic: 8
  • South: 8
  • Midwest: 7
  • Mountain: 7
  • Northeast: 6
  • Pacific: 6

Median number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by region

  • Atlantic: 30
  • Midwest: 31
  • Mountain: 28
  • Northeast: 25
  • Pacific: 23
  • South: 34

Median hourly wages of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by region

  • Atlantic: $30.22
  • Midwest: $29.77
  • Mountain: $33.89
  • Northeast: $34.72
  • Pacific: $37.87
  • South: $31.94

Average number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by position

  • Nurse staff: 15
  • Administrative staff: 9
  • Tech staff: 8

Median number of full-time equivalent nurses at ASCs by region

  • Atlantic: 14
  • Midwest: 15
  • Mountain: 13
  • Northeast: 12
  • Pacific: 10
  • South: 15

 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast