50 stats on ASC labor costs 

Here are 50 key stats on ASC labor costs from VMG Health's 2022 "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study":
- Mean: $2.2 million
- 25th percentile: $1.3 million
- Median: $2 million
- 75th percentile: $2.7 million
- 90th percentile: $3.7 million
Employee salaries and wages-percent of net operating revenue
- Mean: 21.3 percent
- 25th percentile: 16.9 percent
- Median: 21.3 percent
- 75th percentile: 25.3 percent
- 90th percentile: 29 percent
Median ASC payments for employee salaries and wages by region
- All facilities: $1.9 million
- Atlantic: $1.7 million
- Midwest: $1.8 million
- Mountain: $2 million
- Northeast: $1.7 million
- Pacific: $1.9 million
- South: $2.2 million
ASC total staffing hours per case by region
- Northeast: 14.2
- Midwest: 13.7
- Pacific: 13.6
- Mountain: 13.5
- Atlantic: 13.3
- South: 13.1
Median number of full-time equivalent administrative staff at ASCs by region
- Atlantic: 8
- South: 8
- Midwest: 7
- Mountain: 7
- Northeast: 6
- Pacific: 6
Median number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by region
- Atlantic: 30
- Midwest: 31
- Mountain: 28
- Northeast: 25
- Pacific: 23
- South: 34
Median hourly wages of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by region
- Atlantic: $30.22
- Midwest: $29.77
- Mountain: $33.89
- Northeast: $34.72
- Pacific: $37.87
- South: $31.94
Average number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by position
- Nurse staff: 15
- Administrative staff: 9
- Tech staff: 8
Median number of full-time equivalent nurses at ASCs by region
- Atlantic: 14
- Midwest: 15
- Mountain: 13
- Northeast: 12
- Pacific: 10
- South: 15