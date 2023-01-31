50 stats on ASC labor costs 

Here are 50 key stats on ASC labor costs from VMG Health's 2022 "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study":

Employee salaries and wages

Mean: $2.2 million

25th percentile: $1.3 million

Median: $2 million

75th percentile: $2.7 million

90th percentile: $3.7 million

Employee salaries and wages-percent of net operating revenue

Mean: 21.3 percent

25th percentile: 16.9 percent

Median: 21.3 percent

75th percentile: 25.3 percent

90th percentile: 29 percent

Median ASC payments for employee salaries and wages by region

All facilities: $1.9 million

Atlantic: $1.7 million

Midwest: $1.8 million

Mountain: $2 million

Northeast: $1.7 million

Pacific: $1.9 million

South: $2.2 million

ASC total staffing hours per case by region

Northeast: 14.2

Midwest: 13.7

Pacific: 13.6

Mountain: 13.5

Atlantic: 13.3

South: 13.1

Median number of full-time equivalent administrative staff at ASCs by region

Atlantic: 8

South: 8

Midwest: 7

Mountain: 7

Northeast: 6

Pacific: 6

Median number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by region

Atlantic: 30

Midwest: 31

Mountain: 28

Northeast: 25

Pacific: 23

South: 34

Median hourly wages of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by region

Atlantic: $30.22

Midwest: $29.77

Mountain: $33.89

Northeast: $34.72

Pacific: $37.87

South: $31.94

Average number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by position

Nurse staff: 15

Administrative staff: 9

Tech staff: 8

Median number of full-time equivalent nurses at ASCs by region