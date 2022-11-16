5 CMS updates for ASC leaders to know

From the inclusion of new procedures to a physician pay cut, here are five critical CMS updates for ASC leaders.

1. CMS increased the pay rate for iTind procedures in ASC and hospital outpatient departments.

2. CMS reduced the physician pay conversion factor by 4.48 percent for 2023.

3. CMS added four new covered ASC procedures.

4. Nine physician leaders were unhappy with the announced physician fee cuts.

5. The Medical Group Management Association wrote a letter to Congress urging them to intervene over physician pay cuts.