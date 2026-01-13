Switching specialties common for NPs, PAs: 8 AMA study notes

More than one-third of all nurse practitioners and physician assistants will swap their specialties at some point in their careers, according to a Jan. 12 survey published by the American Medical Association.
Here are eight things to know:
- Thirty-five percent of the nurse practitioners surveyed said that they have changed specialties at least once in their career, with 13% making multiple switches.
- NPs who did change specialities usually spent about four years in one area before making the swap.
- Two-thirds of NPs believe that additional training or certifications should be required before starting in a new specialty, but 65% said that on-the-job training is sufficient.
- About 60% received additional on-the-job training from a physician to practice in their current specialty.
- Training NPs received from physicians includes how to assess, evaluate and diagnose patients, order and interpret drug tests, develop treatment plans, prescribe medications and perform in-office diagnostic or surgical procedures.
- More than 40% of PAs have switched specialities during their career, with almost 20% changing more than once.
- PAs who did change specialties typically spent about four years in an area — similar to NPs’ experience — before switching specialties.
- About one-third of PAs believe there should be additional certification requirements before switching, but nearly 90% said that on-the-job training is enough.