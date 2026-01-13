Switching specialties common for NPs, PAs: 8 AMA study notes

By: Cameron Cortigiano

More than one-third of all nurse practitioners and physician assistants will swap their specialties at some point in their careers, according to a Jan. 12 survey published by the American Medical Association. 

Here are eight things to know:

  1. Thirty-five percent of the nurse practitioners surveyed said that they have changed specialties at least once in their career, with 13% making multiple switches. 
  2. NPs who did change specialities usually spent about four years in one area before making the swap. 
  3. Two-thirds of NPs believe that additional training or certifications should be required before starting in a new specialty, but 65% said that on-the-job training is sufficient. 
  4. About 60% received additional on-the-job training from a physician to practice in their current specialty.
  5. Training NPs received from physicians includes how to assess, evaluate and diagnose patients, order and interpret drug tests, develop treatment plans, prescribe medications and perform in-office diagnostic or surgical procedures.
  6. More than 40% of PAs have switched specialities during their career, with almost 20% changing more than once. 
  7. PAs who did change specialties typically spent about four years in an area — similar to NPs’ experience — before switching specialties.
  8. About one-third of PAs believe there should be additional certification requirements before switching, but nearly 90% said that on-the-job training is enough. 

