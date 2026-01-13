Hammes breaks ground on medical office building in Arizona

Real estate firm Hammes is developing a 34,000-square-foot medical office building in Scottsdale, Ariz., in partnership with NOVO Development.

The facility will anchor Sierra Bloom, a 43-acre mixed-use wellness campus. Arizona Sports Medicine Center, part of Abrazo Medical Group, a division of Phoenix-based Abrazo Health, will be the anchor tenant and occupy most of the space, according to a Jan. 13 news release.

The group will offer sports medicine, imaging and other services at the site. Construction is expected to wrap in the third quarter of 2026, with a topping-out ceremony planned for late March.

The project follows Hammes’ 2024 completion of a 48,000-square-foot medical office building in Buckeye, Ariz.