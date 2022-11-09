5 California updates for ASC leaders to know

Claire Wallace -  

From a free ophthalmology clinic to a new ASC renovation, here are five California updates Becker's has reported on since Oct. 6: 

1. University of California Davis School of Medicine opened a free ophthalmology clinic. 

2. Private equity-backed Unifeye Vision Partners acquired a ninth practice in the state. 

3. University of California Davis Health broke ground on a 267,000-square-foot ASC. 

4. Cedars Sinai-90210 Surgery Medical Center in Beverly Hills was ranked the top ASC in the state by Newsweek. 

5. Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula's renovated ASC opened in October. 

