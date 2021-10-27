5 ASCs adding robots, robotic procedures

Here are five ASCs that recently debuted new robotic technology and procedures at their facilities:

Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola, Fla., expanded its robotic surgery offerings with the addition of the da Vinci Xi surgical system at its outpatient surgery center, the ASC's first, Kyle Leneweaver, MD, a general surgeon at Ascension, said Oct. 25. Ortho Rhode Island surgeon Robert Marchand, MD, performed a robot-assisted total joint replacement at the practice's ASC in Warwick, the company said Oct. 19. The procedure, which involved Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics, is reportedly the first of its kind at a freestanding ASC in Massachusetts or Rhode Island. Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Providence Mission Hospital acquired a da Vinci Xi surgical system at its ASC, the hospital said Sept. 23. Chesapeake Regional Surgery Center in Virginia Beach, Va., became the first freestanding ASC in the state to perform a minimally invasive outpatient prostatectomy with the da Vinci Si robotic surgical system, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare said Oct. 7. Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center became West Texas' first freestanding ASC to complete a robot-assisted total knee replacement, using the Stryker Mako surgical robot, the company said Oct. 19 in a news release.