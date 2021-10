Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola, Fla., has expanded its robotic surgery offerings with the addition of the da Vinci Xi surgical system at its outpatient surgery center.

The robot is the first in its ASC and the third at the hospital, Kyle Leneweaver, MD, a general surgeon at Ascension, said Oct. 25.

The da Vinci Xi robot helps surgeons make smaller incisions in minimally invasive surgery, allowing patients to recover faster with less scarring.