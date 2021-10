Chesapeake Regional Surgery Center in Virginia Beach, Va., became the first freestanding ASC in the state to perform a minimally invasive outpatient prostatectomy, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare said Oct. 7.

Michael Fabrizio, MD, performed the robotic radical prostatectomy using the da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system.

The da Vinci Xi robot helps surgeons make smaller incisions in minimally invasive surgery, which allows patients to recover faster with less scarring.