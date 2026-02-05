3 notable ASC firsts 

As the ASC industry continues to grow, ASCs have increasingly become sites of innovation and important points of access for surgical care.

Here are three notable ‘firsts’ in the ASC industry so far in 2026:

1. Ortho Rhode Island began offering Mako SmartRobotics for reverse shoulder replacements at the Ortho RI Surgery Center, becoming the first in the state to do so.

2. Carlsbad, N.M.-based Current Clinic completed the state’s first cardiac ablation procedures in an ASC. The cases, performed Jan. 28-30, marked the launch of Current Clinic’s arrhythmia-focused care model, which integrates diagnosis, intervention and long-term management of atrial fibrillation in an outpatient setting.

3. Austin (Texas) Regional clinic opened its first ASC in Round Rock, Texas. ARC Greenlaw Specialty includes 17 exam rooms, three procedure rooms, an onsite lab and radiology services.