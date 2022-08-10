5 artificial intelligence updates this year

From glaucoma detection to cancer detection, artificial intelligence is being used in a variety of ways at ASCs.

Five artificial intelligence updates from this year:

1. A study published in Ophthalmology found that AI can successfully identify early signs of vision loss and glaucoma.

2. A study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology found that AI can successfully evaluate bowel preparation ahead of colonoscopies.

3. US Digestive Health installed GI Genius endoscopy modules, an AI poly detection device.

4. University Gastroenterology teamed up with Virgo Surgical Video Solutions to use AI to identify patients for inflammatory bowel disease trials.

5. Micro-Tech became the U.S. distributor of AI polyp-detection software EndoScreener.