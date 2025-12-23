Missouri hospital under new ownership to close surgery center

A hospital campus in Poplar Bluffs, Mo., is set to close its surgery center following a change in ownership, according to a Dec. 22 report from KFVS 12.

Ellington, Mo.-based Missouri Highlands Health Care has purchased the St. Francis Hospital campus in Poplar Bluffs and plans to repurpose the surgical center wing.

The health system plans to utilize the space for an expanded dental clinic and a women’s health clinic, as it does not provide surgical services.

Employees of the surgery center have been encouraged to apply for other roles at the hospital or at other Missouri Highlands Health Care locations.

The campus will reopen in February under the health systems’ ownership, the report said.