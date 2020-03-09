3 ASC-centric coronavirus updates

COVID-19 is affecting surgery centrers leading to closures and practice adjustments. Here are three ASC-centric updates on the virus:

1. In Florida, ASC nurses like Laurie Mason are hoping to protect themselves from COVID-19 exposure while preparing to diagnose and treat affected patients. Read more here.

2. Winfield, Kan.-based William Newton Hospital canceled a surgery center opening ceremony scheduled for March 8 after the state confirmed its first case of COVID-19 and braced for a second. Read more here.

3. COVID-19 poses little risk to ophthalmologists and its patients, despite the high global and national public health threat, according to a report in Ophthalmology Times. Read more here.

