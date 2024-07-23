2024’s most expensive ASC projects to date

The ASC industry is growing rapidly.

Here are the 10 most expensive ASC development as of July 23:

1. The projected $600 million, 60,000-square-foot Grand Cypress Medical Pavilions in Cypress, Texas, breaks ground. The ground-breaking ceremony was held April 29. The project is backed by investment group North Cypress Land Ventures and is expected to open in June 2025.

The multi-phase project will include a 12,000-square-foot endoscopy center, a wellness center and potentially a women’s and cancer center. The space has been pre-leased almost entirely, with tenants including Keller Surgical Specialists, GastroDoxs and USPI/Memorial Hermann Hospital Systems

2. Sutter Health’s $442 million ASC and medical office building nears completion. The Sacramento-Calif.-based Sutter Health is in the final stages of their planned five-story, 129,00-square-foot medical building and ASC. Sutter will break ground on the project next summer. The facility will house an ASC and a brain health center, set to open to patients in 2028, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

3. Indianapolis-based Community Health Network plans to build a $335 million healthcare campus, ASC and office building. The facility is expected to be 425,000 square feet and will offer an emergency department, six-story patient tower, women’s health, integrative medicine, orthopedics, primary care, behavioral health and specialty services. The ASC is expected to be complete by mid-2026.

4. Arkansas Children’s $235 million expansion project receives an additional donation. The Little Rock system is expanding to include an ASC, increase hospital capacity and redesign clinical spaces. They also received an additional $1 million donation from the East North Street Foundation to support the project.

5. UC San Diego is planning an outpatient center with a price tag between $175 million and $225 million. The 150,000-square-foot facility will include an ASC, imaging and cancer treatment. It will also house outpatient clinics for pulmonary, sleep medicine, rheumatology and surgical oncology. The center is slated to open in fall 2026.

6. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center started construction on a $183 million outpatient center. The center, located in Powell, Ohio, will be 207,000 square feet and include urgent care, imaging, physical therapy and endoscopies. It is set to open in August 2026.

7. Orlando Health (Fla.) is building a $160 million pediatric specialty center. The center will span 189,000 square feet and feature over 30 pediatric specialties.

8. The University of Vermont is seeking approval for a $129 million outpatient surgery center in South Burlington, Vt. The proposed 84,000-square-foot facility would be an extension of the university’s existing medical center, helping with a backlog of surgical procedures.

9. The University of Kansas system plans to open a $90 million clinic and ACS in Olathe , Kan. The facility will house 10 operating rooms and services including lab, radiology, rehabilitation, urology, plastic surgery and orthopedics. The onsite clinic with imaging, rehab services and four operating rooms will be open in early 2025. The project’s price tag increased from its initial $60 million price tag after the university decided to expand the space from 60,000 to 68,500 square feet.

10. Snoqualmie (Wash.) Valley Health is moving forward with plans to build a $71 million ASC and medical office building. The facility will span 90,000 square feet next to the system’s existing hospital. It will include an immediate care clinic and a birthing center.