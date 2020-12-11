10 most-read ASC stories in 2020
These are the stories, updates and insights that made the biggest splash this year in the ASC industry:
1. 10 lowest-paying cities for physicians
2. 19 most-recruited physician specialties
3. Outpatient elective surgeries to restart under 1st phase of Trump plan
4. 5 largest health insurance companies by membership
5. When will the coronavirus peak? It's complicated
6. CMS proposes cutting Medicare payments for some specialty surgeries 6%-9%
7. ASCA issues guidance for surgery centers amid COVID-19 spread
8. 4 Kansas physicians resign from hospital over CEO salary, medical interaction concerns
9. Cardiothoracic surgeon fired after allowing CEO to make first incision in surgery
10. Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever
More articles on surgery centers:
10 recent ASC leadership moves
Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights
Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.