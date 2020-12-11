10 most-read ASC stories in 2020

These are the stories, updates and insights that made the biggest splash this year in the ASC industry:

1. 10 lowest-paying cities for physicians

2. 19 most-recruited physician specialties

3. Outpatient elective surgeries to restart under 1st phase of Trump plan

4. 5 largest health insurance companies by membership

5. When will the coronavirus peak? It's complicated

6. CMS proposes cutting Medicare payments for some specialty surgeries 6%-9%

7. ASCA issues guidance for surgery centers amid COVID-19 spread

8. 4 Kansas physicians resign from hospital over CEO salary, medical interaction concerns

9. Cardiothoracic surgeon fired after allowing CEO to make first incision in surgery

10. Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

