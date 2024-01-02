The state of anesthesiology in 5 numbers

Here are five numbers that offer a snapshot of the state of anesthesiology today:

1. There are 53,038 active physicians specializing in anesthesiology in the U.S., according to data from KFF.

2. The projected change in employment for anesthesiologists is an increase of 3% by 2032, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

3. In 2021, the Association of American Medical Colleges predicted a shortage of 12,500 anesthesiologists by 2033.

4. Anesthesiologists make an average annual wage of $302,970, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

5. Anesthesiologists make an average hourly wage of $145.66, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.