Median earnings of employed, self-employed anesthesiologists, by experience

Anesthesiologist salary varies widely by setting, with self-employed physicians routinely outearning employed physicians until late in their careers.

Here are 12 stats on anesthesiologist salary by practice setting and experience range, per Medscape's physician salary explorer:

Median annual employed salary by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $322,637

8 to 14 years: $369,198

15 to 21 years: $403,423

22 to 28 years: $423,462

29 to 35 years: $427,484

36+ years: $383,904

Median annual self-employed salary by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $404,026

8 to 14 years: $430,561

15 to 21 years: $464,082

22 to 28 years: $460,472

29 to 35 years: $448,796

36+ years: $375,320

Note: Salaries were calculated using information for the Great Lakes region compared to national figures. Medscape collected salary information from surveys sent to physicians.

