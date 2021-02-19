Median earnings of employed, self-employed anesthesiologists, by experience
Anesthesiologist salary varies widely by setting, with self-employed physicians routinely outearning employed physicians until late in their careers.
Here are 12 stats on anesthesiologist salary by practice setting and experience range, per Medscape's physician salary explorer:
Median annual employed salary by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $322,637
8 to 14 years: $369,198
15 to 21 years: $403,423
22 to 28 years: $423,462
29 to 35 years: $427,484
36+ years: $383,904
Median annual self-employed salary by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $404,026
8 to 14 years: $430,561
15 to 21 years: $464,082
22 to 28 years: $460,472
29 to 35 years: $448,796
36+ years: $375,320
Note: Salaries were calculated using information for the Great Lakes region compared to national figures. Medscape collected salary information from surveys sent to physicians.
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021.