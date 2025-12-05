AANA taps education chief

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology has appointed Hallie Evans, DNP, CRNA, APRN, as senior director of education and professional development, effective December 2025.

In the role, Dr. Evans will lead national initiatives supporting lifelong learning and academic innovation in nurse anesthesiology, according to a Dec. 4 news release.

Dr. Evans launched the nation’s first accredited nurse anesthesia educator program at the Nashville-based Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia, where she also directed the doctoral completion program and founded the Education Innovation Center, according to the release.

Dr. Evans will continue to practice clinically while in the role.