Why this SCA Health ASC switched to a CRNA-only model 

Owensboro Surgery Center, an SCA Health affiliate in Kentucky, recently dropped its traditional physician-supervised anesthesia setup for a CRNA-only model. The move wasn’t a cost-cutting experiment, but a response to a tightening workforce and a highly experienced CRNA team.

Many ASCs are turning to CRNA-only models as they gain authority to practice independently in many states and as the workforce shortage deepens

CEO Marti Gaw joined Becker’s to discuss how the shift has strengthened coverage, expanded patient access and kept outcomes and satisfaction above benchmark levels.

Question: How is SCA Health adapting its anesthesia models to stay efficient and maintain care quality with limited workforce resources?

Marti Gaw: SCA Health is evolving its anesthesia models to meet workforce constraints while maintaining exceptional care. At Owensboro Surgery Center, we transitioned from a traditional MD-supervised model to a CRNA-only structure — a move that reflects both regional norms and the strength of our clinical team. This transition was carefully planned to ensure continuity of care without disruption.

Our ability to make this shift was rooted in the experience and professionalism of our CRNA staff. We enhanced emergency response protocols and ensured the availability of additional support staff when rapid response is needed. CRNAs are empowered to operate at the top of their license and are deeply involved in ongoing clinical education and preparedness initiatives.

We also prioritize access for patients who may appear borderline risk on paper. Rather than excluding them based on ASA classification alone, we conduct in-person assessments to determine candidacy for ASC care. This approach ensures that more patients can benefit from the ASC setting without compromising safety.

Combined with our self-scheduling model and consistent coverage, this approach has enabled us to serve both adult and pediatric populations with quality metrics that exceed industry benchmarks in outcomes and patient satisfaction.