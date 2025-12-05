Challenges that will plague anesthesia into 2026

The lack of reimbursements, staffing shortages and cost challenges are some of the biggest hurdles for anesthesia providers and groups heading into next year.

Two leaders recently connected with Becker’s to share what they believe will be the toughest challenges for the anesthesia space in 2026.

Note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: What is the biggest challenge/disruptor facing anesthesia heading into 2026?

Mark Frenkel, MD. Anesthesiologist of Noble Anesthesia Partners (Arlington, Texas): As an anesthesiologist, that’s easy. The health insurance payers, both commercial and CMS, are the biggest disruptors to the industry.

Adam Spiegel. CEO of NorthStar Anesthesia (Irving, Texas): Heading into 2026, the staffing and cost challenges in anesthesia that have plagued hospitals for the last few years will continue to adversely impact ASCs, both limiting service and increasing costs. To cope with those changes, ASC operators will need to partner with their anesthesia groups to reimagine how anesthesia is staffed and delivered. While this disruption is painful, it can create significant avenues for value creation through more efficiency and better partnership with surgeon owners.