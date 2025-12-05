OYE Therapeutics raises $5.6M for anesthesia recovery drug trials

Crown Point, Ind.-based OYE Therapeutics has closed a $5 million convertible note financing round, oversubscribed to $5.6 million, to advance its intravenous caffeine-based therapy into clinical trials.

The treatments aim to “reverse general anesthesia, sedation and opioid-induced respiratory depression,” according to a Dec. 5 news release. Proceeds will support a phase 1 pharmacokinetic and safety study and future pivotal trials.

OYE plans to release clinical data in 2026. The company is headquartered at the Purdue Technology Center of Northwest Indiana.