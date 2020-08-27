How Illinois Pain Institute is targeting a possible rise in opioid reliance: 3 details

Shutdown-related gaps in care could exacerbate the opioid epidemic, according to the Illinois Pain Institute, an independent pain practice with seven locations in the Chicagoland area.

Three things to know:

1. Officials in Cook County, Ill., expect the number of confirmed opioid deaths to more than double in 2020. The number rose about 10 percent from 2018-19.

2. To address the potential for increased reliance on narcotic painkillers, IPA is offering telehealth visits and other services to patients with painful conditions, including ones affecting the spine.

3. IPI's telehealth services are intended to improve care continuity for new and existing patients. Due to early success with telehealth, IPI will "likely" continue offering telehealth appointments in the long term.

