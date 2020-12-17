CRNAs average $214K+ yearly, up 24% since 2015

The average certified registered nurse anesthetist in 2019 made $214,163, according to the "2020 Physician and Advanced Practice Salary Report" by LocumTenens.com.

The report is based on a September survey that received 2,080 responses from physicians and advanced practitioners in all 50 states. Compensation figures include only annual salary and bonuses for full-time, permanent employees.

Six key insights:

1. Annual salary for CRNAs increased 24 percent from 2015-19.

2. Fifty-nine percent of CRNAs in 2019 were men, down 9 percent from the prior year.

3. Women represented 41 percent of CRNAs, a year-over-year increase of 9 percent.

4. The portion of CRNAs who were hospital-employed in 2019 hit 72 percent, up from 70 percent in 2018.

5. Ten percent of CRNAs worked in an outpatient facility, down 4 percent from 2018.

6. Seven percent of CRNAs reported being in group practice in 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 1 percent.

