Boosting an anesthesia group's value — 4 key strategies

Anesthesia groups can increase the value of preoperative services provided at hospitals and ASCs by employing four key strategies, according to Yvette Stanley, senior perioperative consultant at Enhance Healthcare Consulting.

Four influence-boosting strategies for anesthesia groups:

1. Provide input on how to best manage staffing, scheduling and costs as a participant in the facility's surgical services committee.

2. Designate a group representative to participate in daily huddles regarding the surgery schedule with the operating room director and surgeons.

3. Help build performance improvement initiatives that facilitate patient satisfaction, outcomes and early discharge, thereby making the group an irreplaceable asset to the organization.

4. Keep administration updated about staffing challenges and constraints, as well as ongoing plans to recruit and retain qualified professionals.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.