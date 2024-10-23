Anesthesiologist compensation, workforce in 2024: 13 notes

Anesthesiologist compensation has continued to rise over the last several years, while burnout has declined. Here are 13 notes on the anesthesia workforce in 2024:

1. Anesthesiologists in the U.S. earn an average of $472,000 annually.

2. Anesthesiologists saw a 5% increase in pay in 2024.

3. Forty-four percent of anesthesiologists said they take on side gigs outside their key roles.

4. California has the highest number of employed anesthesiologists in 2024, at 5,380.

5. Around 66% of anesthesiologists think physicians as a whole are unfairly paid and 46% do not feel like they are fairly paid given their work demands.

6. More than 59% of practicing anesthesiologists are over the age of 55. More than 17% are nearing retirement.

7. More than 2,872 anesthesiologists left the workforce from 2021 to 2022.

8. More than 50% of anesthesiologists felt burnt out or both burnt out and depressed in 2024.

9. The overall average annual salary of CRNAs in the U.S. is $214,200 per year.

10. Utah has the lowest hourly wage for CRNAs.

11. Approximately 21% of anesthesiologists have a net worth of over $5 million.

12. New York has the highest number of anesthesia residents, at 261.

13. The average annual salary for nurse anesthetists has increased in each of the past five years, rising from $181,040 in 2019 to $214,200 in 2023, a total increase of more than $33,000.