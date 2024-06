Approximately 21% of anesthesiologists have a net worth of over $5 million in 2024, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Wealth and Debt Report," published June 12.

When comparing all physician specialists, approximately 11% have a net worth of over $5 million.

On average, anesthesiologists earn $472,000 annually, putting them on the list of highest-paid physician specialists in 2024.