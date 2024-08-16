10 lowest-paying states for CRNAs

Utah has the lowest hourly wage for certified registered nurse anesthetists, adjusted for cost of living, among states with sufficient data available.
Below are the mean hourly wages for CRNAs in 44 states, adjusted by cost of living. Becker's calculated these figures using May 2023 salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and 2024 cost of living index data from World Population Review.
|
State
|
CRNA hourly mean wage
|
Cost of living index
|
CRNA hourly mean wage, adjusted by cost of living
|
Utah
|
$60.53
|
101.5
|
$59.64
|
Mississippi
|
$96.77
|
85.3
|
$75.41
|
Tennessee
|
$93.65
|
90.4
|
$80.92
|
Florida
|
$85.07
|
102.3
|
$83.16
|
Idaho
|
$85.86
|
106.1
|
$88.28
|
Alabama
|
$83.35
|
88.8
|
$89.70
|
Kansas
|
$88.77
|
87.7
|
$89.91
|
Kentucky
|
$89.25
|
93.8
|
$93.86
|
Maryland
|
$90.11
|
119.5
|
$95.15
|
Georgia
|
$98.11
|
91
|
$97.01