Anesthesia

10 lowest-paying states for CRNAs

Patsy Newitt -  

Utah has the lowest hourly wage for certified registered nurse anesthetists, adjusted for cost of living, among states with sufficient data available.

Below are the mean hourly wages for CRNAs in 44 states, adjusted by cost of living. Becker's calculated these figures using May 2023 salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and 2024 cost of living index data from World Population Review. 

State

CRNA hourly mean wage

Cost of living index

CRNA hourly mean wage, adjusted by cost of living

Utah

$60.53

101.5

$59.64

Mississippi

$96.77

85.3

$75.41

Tennessee

$93.65

90.4

$80.92

Florida

$85.07

102.3

$83.16

Idaho

$85.86

106.1

$88.28

Alabama

$83.35

88.8

$89.70

Kansas

$88.77

87.7

$89.91

Kentucky

$89.25

93.8

$93.86

Maryland

$90.11

119.5

$95.15

Georgia

$98.11

91

$97.01

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast