CRNA pay by setting

The average annual earnings among certified registered nurse anesthetists can vary by up to $56,330 depending on the state one practices in, according to data from the latest employment survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The overall average annual salary of CRNAs in the U.S. is $214,200 per year. However, at outpatient care centers, they earn an average of $263,960.

Here is an overview of the average yearly salary of CRNAs in four different practice settings: