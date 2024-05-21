CRNA earnings up $33K since 2019

The average annual salary for nurse anesthetists has increased in each of the past five years, rising from $181,040 in 2019 to $214,200 in 2023, a total increase of more than $33,000, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Nurse anesthetists earned the most in Wyoming in 2019, Oregon in 2020, Connecticut in 2021, California in 2022 and Illinois in 2023.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available.

Here is the average annual salary and mean hourly wage for nurse anesthetists, along with the average earnings in the highest-paying state in each year since 2019:

2019

Mean annual wage: $181,040

Mean hourly wage: $87.04

Highest-paying state: Wyoming, annual wage of $243,310

2020

Mean annual wage: $189,190; year-over-year increase of $8,150

Mean hourly wage: $90.96

Highest-paying state: Oregon, annual wage of $236,540

2021

Mean annual wage: $202,470; year-over-year increase of $13,280

Mean hourly wage: $97.34

Highest-paying state: Connecticut, annual wage of $276,540

2022

Mean annual wage: $205,770; year-over-year increase of $3,300

Mean hourly wage: $98.93

Highest-paying state: California, annual wage of $246,510

2023

Mean annual wage: $214,200; year-over-year increase of $8,430

Mean hourly wage: $102.98

Highest-paying state: Illinois, annual wage of $281,240