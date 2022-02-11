Anesthesia industry updates in 2022

From investments to expansions, here are seven anesthesia updates to know in 2022:

1. Physician Partners of America expanded its anesthesia operations with Tampa, Fla.-based Red Reef Anesthesia Co., the physician group said Feb. 7.

2. Sunrise, Fla.-based medical group Mednax has proposed issuing $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes in a private offering due in 2030.

3. The certified registered nurse anesthetists at Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital have called off a strike after the hospital dismissed its third-party anesthesia contractor.

4. Chicago-based outpatient anesthesia, surgical and administrative services provider Ambulatory Management Solutions is investing in and partnering with Dallas-based Noble Anesthesia Partners.

5. Two bills in the Florida House and Senate aim to clarify that certified registered nurse anesthetists can administer anesthesia in hospital, surgical and clinical settings in collaboration with specified licensed healthcare practitioners.

6. Here's what anesthesia providers need to know about the No Surprises Act.

7. North American Partners in Anesthesia is expanding its anesthesia services through a partnership with Elkton, Md.-based ChristianaCare Union Hospital.