North Dakota surgeons launch initiative to cut back on opioid prescription

Surgeons at Minot-based Dakota Surgical Center have launched a new initiative aimed at reducing the use of prescribed opioid pills after surgery, NBC and Fox-affiliated KFYR TV reported March 18,

Seventy-five percent of illegal opioid use begins with pills prescribed by physicians, according to the report, with more than 25% still using the medication three months after surgery. Physicians at Dakota Surgical Center have begun offering patients a preparation package for post-procedure recovery that includes hydrating beverages, chewing gum to support bowel movements and prevent constipation, pain patches, a chart to track pill use and a disposal kit for leftover opioids.

The initiative is a part of a larger nationwide effort to cut back on opioid prescription. Goldfinch Health, a healthcare technology company, has launched its “Billion Pill Pledge,” a program aimed at supporting patients in transitioning off of opioid medication after surgery and working with physicians and surgery centers to find alternatives for pain management. According to the report, 12 of the ASC’s patients have gone entirely opioid free since the launch of the program.