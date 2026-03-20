Anesthesia group, lawmakers oppose Medicare cuts to non-opioid pain treatment

The American Society of Anesthesiologists is urging CMS not to proceed with proposed policies that would end coverage of peripheral nerve blocks for chronic pain.

ASA applauded 25 bipartisan members of Congress for signing a letter to CMS opposing the changes, which were introduced by five regional Medicare administrative contractors, according to a March 20 news release. The lawmakers warned that restricting access to non-opioid alternatives like peripheral nerve blocks could increase opioid use and misuse among Medicare beneficiaries.

ASA joined with several pain medicine groups in the Pain Medicine Coalition to advocate for continued coverage. Physician leaders and coalition staff met with Medicare contractors and submitted written comments emphasizing the clinical evidence and patient benefit of peripheral nerve blocks.

ASA urged CMS to withdraw the proposals, citing harm to patient care and national efforts to reduce opioid reliance, according to the release.

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