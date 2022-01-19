Florida legislation would clarify CRNAs' authority to administer anesthesia

Two bills in the Florida House and Senate aim to clarify that certified registered nurse anesthetists can administer anesthesia in hospital, surgical and clinical settings in collaboration with specified licensed healthcare practitioners.

The bills, SB 986 and HB 437, would clarify language in the existing law that CRNAs would work in collaboration with, rather than under the direction of, licensed physicians. The bills were introduced Jan. 11 and, if passed, would go into effect July 1.

The bills would clear up the misconception that a physician anesthesiologist is the only one who can supervise a CRNA in the delivery of anesthesia in outpatient settings, according to an article by CRNA WIlliam Self published Jan. 19 in Florida Politics.