7 anesthesia updates for ASC leaders

A former anesthesiologist surrendered his license and six more anesthesia stories Becker's has reported on since Aug. 11:

1. Prescott, refurbisher of surgical microscopes used in ASCs, expanded into anesthesia support services through the acquisition of Heartland Medical Sales & Service.



2. North American Partners in Anesthesia will partner with Penn State Health Lancaster (Pa.) Medical Center starting Oct. 1.



3. Narendra Raval, a former anesthesiologist at Bakersfield, Calif.-based Mercy Hospital, surrendered his license after the California Medical Board accused him of administering the wrong medicine to a pregnant woman in labor, which left her parapalegic for one year.



4. North American Partners in Anesthesia partnered with Wilmington (N.C.) Health Ambulatory Surgery Center.



5. As the demand for anesthesia providers grows, there is a rising concern for the ability to maintain patient safety, according to a June blog post by Tony Mira, Anesthesia Business Consultants' president and CEO.



6. Average pay for certified registered nurse anesthetists dropped nearly 14 percent in the last year, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."



7. North American Partners in Anesthesia is providing services to NYU Langone Ambulatory Surgery Center-Garden City (N.Y.).