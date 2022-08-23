ASC equipment refurbisher Prescott acquires anesthesia equipment seller

Prescott, refurbisher of surgical microscopes used in ASCs, has expanded into anesthesia support services through the acquisition of Heartland Medical Sales & Service.

Prescott's investment represents the first of many anticipated anesthesia refurbishment acquisitions, according to an Aug. 22 press release.

"We are thrilled to have Heartland join the Prescott's family. This will allow us to continue to provide our clients with superior technical service and support of specialized surgical equipment nationwide while expanding our service offering to a broader product expertise," Dylan DiJulio, CEO of Prescott, said in the release. "The anesthesia category is a natural extension of our business given the operational similarity and highly specialized skill required to provide field service support and repair and reconditioning capabilities."