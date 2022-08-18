Anesthesiologist surrenders medical license after 'gross negligence' allegation 

Narendra Raval, a former anesthesiologist at Bakersfield, Calif.-based Mercy Hospital, has surrendered his license after the California Medical Board accused him of administering the wrong medicine to a pregnant woman in labor, which left her parapalegic for one year, bakersfield.com reported Aug. 15.

In August 2018, Mr. Raval allegedly attempted to administer an epidural in the 34-year-old patients' spine, but instead injected her with medicine used to treat heart failure, according to the report.

The woman's baby survived the delivery and the mother was in the intensive care unit for about two weeks, according to the report.

Mr. Raval retired when the medical board investigated his case in May, and he voluntarily surrendered his license, his attorney told the publication Aug. 15. His attorney, Dennis Thelan, also told the publication that his client does not plan to get his license renewed and denies all the allegations against him.

The medical board approved a settlement of Mr. Raval's case June 22.

Mr. Raval was accused by the medical board of gross negligence and repeated negligent acts.