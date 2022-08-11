CRNA pay in the last 5 years

Average certified registered nurse anesthetists pay dropped nearly 14 percent in the last year, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

The report is based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted from April 1, 2021, to March 31.

Here's how CRNA pay has shifted in the last five years: