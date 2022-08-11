CRNA pay in the last 5 years

Patsy Newitt -  

Average certified registered nurse anesthetists pay dropped nearly 14 percent in the last year, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

The report is based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted from April 1, 2021, to March 31.

Here's how CRNA pay has shifted in the last five years:

2021/22 

$211,000

2020/21

$245,000

2019/20

$170,000

2018/19

$222,000 

2017/18

$215,000

