When will the medical device supply chain recover? — 6 predictions from industry pros

It could take years for medical device supply chains to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, most industry professionals said in a recent survey by Supplyframe.

On behalf of Supplyframe, Conceptial Inc. surveyed 200 supply chain professionals working at North America-based medical device companies in August and September.

Industry professionals were asked when they believe the global supply chain will reach full capacity again:

1. Three to six months: 15 percent

2. Six to 12 months: 34 percent

3. One to two years: 14 percent

4. Two to five years: 26 percent

5. Already back at full capacity: 5 percent

6. Will never reach full capacity: 6 percent

"The supply chain has experienced delays in manufacturing, shortages in supply and logistics problems due to travel restrictions," said Supplyframe CEO Steve Flagg. "But most supply chain professionals believe the U.S. will have the equipment it needs to create and deliver a COVID-19 vaccine within a year of its approval. However, our research points to the many current and potential challenges the nation faces related to vaccinations, testing and equipment availability."

Click here to read more about the survey results.

