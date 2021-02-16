US buys 200M more doses, Moderna can boost vial volume by 40% and more — 5 updates on the COVID-19 vaccine

Here are five updates on the COVID-19 vaccine over the past week:

1. HHS and the U.S. Department of Defense said Feb. 11 they purchased an additional 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from both Pfizer and Moderna.



2. The FDA said Moderna could put 14 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine into its vials, according to a Feb. 12 report. Previously, only 10 doses were approved per vial.



3. AstraZeneca set a monthly production goal of 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, doubling its current manufacturing output, according to a Feb. 11 earnings call.



4. CVS and Walgreens are vaccinating employees with leftover COVID-19 doses to prevent waste. Read how other retail pharmacies are handling extra doses here.



5. Drugmaker Sanofi's COVID-19 vaccine candidate won't be finished in 2021. The vaccine may be used at a later stage if the fight against variants continues, CEO Paul Hudson told The Hill in a Feb. 13 report.

