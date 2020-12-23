Testing against a new strain, investigating allergic reactions and more — 5 COVID-19 vaccine updates

Here are five updates on the COVID-19 vaccine over the past week:

Johnson and Johnson is expected to release data on its vaccine in early January, according to a Dec. 22 report from FOX 31.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA Dec. 18, making it the second vaccine approved in the U.S.

The FDA is investigating reports of allergic reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer and Moderna are testing their COVID-19 vaccines against a mutated strain of the coronavirus that first appeared in England.

Hospital pharmacists discovered Dec. 16 that some vials of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines that are supposed to hold five doses actually contain six or seven.

