Smith+Nephew launches care management platform for ASCs

Smith+Nephew plans to launch its remote physical therapy platform, Aria Home PT, for ASCs in early 2021.

Smith+Nephew will launch the module through its Positive Connections program, which supports ASC customers.

The home-based physical therapy program uses an on-screen avatar and remote monitoring to guide patients through physical therapy at home.

Smith+Nephew launched its module to expand access to care.

Laura Rector, Smith+Nephew's vice president of ASCs, said, "We have listened to our ASC customers, and their resounding message has been that the anticipated migration toward same-day surgery and a need for digital health solutions has been hastened in recent months."

More articles on surgery centers:

4 new joint-venture ASCs — September 2020

Work begins on new ASC in Arizona — 3 details

SCA centers added 1,000+ new surgeons in 2020 so far: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.