Michigan surgery center acquires surgical robot

Traverse City, Mich.-based Copper Ridge Surgery Center acquired the da Vinci Surgical System after considering it "for the last couple of years," center CEO Tina Piotrowski, BSN, said, the Traverse City Record Eagle reports.

The surgical robot combines imaging with robotic assistance. The device includes a surgical camera and devices like scissors, scalpels and forceps. Surgeons will be able to use the robot to assist with dissection and reconstruction.

Copper Ridge physicians have used the da Vinci system at Traverse City-based Munson Medical Center, which has two. Ms. Piotrowski said the center purchased the robot at the physicians' request.

Copper Ridge expects to perform laparoscopic surgeries with the robot.

