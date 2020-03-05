Medline open sales support hub in Chicago suburb

Medline is opening a national sales support center in Libertyville, Ill., bringing multiple teams under the same roof.

About 600 sales employees will move to the new location from Medline's Northfield and Mundelein locations. The move will support the growth of Medline's team, which has grown from 3,450 to 4,650 employees.

"Increasingly, healthcare providers look to Medline for customized solutions. We've expand

ed the teams that create, design and support our customers, and this investment in Lake County is the next step in creating a center of collaboration that focuses on making healthcare run better," said Charlie Mills, CEO ofMedline.

The new facility will be Medline's seventh in Lake County in Illinois

