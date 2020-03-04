ASC supply chain tip of the day: Bundle items to save time

Surgery centers have limited storage space for supplies, which is why it’s important to identify and combine the SKUs used for every procedure in space-saving packs. Combining the most frequently used supplies streamlines operations and reduces supply costs, according to Mandie Shipp, RN, BSN, senior consultant in clinical operations at Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health.

Here is a tip Ms. Shipp shared with Becker's ASC Review:

“Identify and combine all supplies needed into a single pack — from OR setup to cleanup. Include single sterile items that you might otherwise take from the storeroom during a procedure.”

