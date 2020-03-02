Surgery Partners ASC invests in new equipment

Written by Angie Stewart | March 02, 2020 | Print  |

St. Louis-based Woodcrest Surgery Center acquired a 3D visualization system for retinal surgery.

The ASC is the first in Missouri to own the Alcon Ngenuity 3D Visualization System.

Woodcrest Surgery Center is a multispecialty facility. It is affiliated with Surgery Partners, a development and management company based in Nashville, Tenn.

More articles on surgery centers:
PE-backed Prism Vision snags Maryland eye group — 4 insights
Florida ASC buyer projects $18M profit in 1st year: 5 details
Physician-owned eye group acquires California practice 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Top 40 Articles from the Past 6 Months