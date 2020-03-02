Surgery Partners ASC invests in new equipment

St. Louis-based Woodcrest Surgery Center acquired a 3D visualization system for retinal surgery.

The ASC is the first in Missouri to own the Alcon Ngenuity 3D Visualization System.



Woodcrest Surgery Center is a multispecialty facility. It is affiliated with Surgery Partners, a development and management company based in Nashville, Tenn.

