Surgery Partners ASC invests in new equipment
St. Louis-based Woodcrest Surgery Center acquired a 3D visualization system for retinal surgery.
The ASC is the first in Missouri to own the Alcon Ngenuity 3D Visualization System.
Woodcrest Surgery Center is a multispecialty facility. It is affiliated with Surgery Partners, a development and management company based in Nashville, Tenn.
