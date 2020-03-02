3 key questions ASC supply chain managers should ask themselves

Even if an ASC's supply chain processes are successful, there's always room for improvement, according to healthcare performance improvement company Vizient.

ASC leaders should ask the following:

1. Are physicians involved? Given that physicians are one of the most active participants in the supply chain, involving them in conversations about savings goals can result in deeper insights on how supplies are used.

2. Is staff trained? There should be a formal development plan in place for staff to be trained on supply chain processes if main supply chain staff are out of the office or need to be replaced.

3. Does your center have a goal? Every ASC should improve its supply chain processes by setting goals.

