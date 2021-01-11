Former Medline employee alleges racial discrimination, retaliation

A former analyst at Northfield, Ill.-based Medline Industries is accusing the company of racial discrimination and retaliation for reporting sexual harassment, according to a complaint filed Jan. 4 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division.

Ekemini Rowe worked as a return goods analyst in February 2015, the complaint said. During her time there, her immediate supervisor allegedly kissed her by force during a 2016 holiday party and harassed her throughout the following year. Another senior supervisor is accused of harrassing her calling her a sexist slur, and she claims she overheard a former executive call her "stupid."

After submitting her resignation, Ms. Rowe continued facing harassment, the complaint said. The company's human resources for the financial branch allegedly refused to review documents related to her harassment claims.

Medline said the company is an equal opportunity employer and doesn't tolerate discrimination or harassment, according to an email to Becker's ASC Review.

"Medline responded to any complaints or concerns that Ms. Rowe made before she voluntarily resigned her employment," the email said. "Her belated court action brought over two years since she resigned has no merit and Medline is confident it will prevail in this matter."

Read the full complaint here.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.